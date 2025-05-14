Karnataka man murders father, then stages electrocution; CCTV captures everything
What's the story
A man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his father in Karnataka.
The incident took place on May 11 in the Tumakuru district and was initially suspected to be an accidental death due to electrocution.
However, CCTV footage later revealed that Surya, the accused, strangled his father, Nagesh, after a heated argument, and he was accompanied by an accomplice during the incident.
Evidence
CCTV footage reveals the truth
The incident recorded on CCTV at around 1:45am shows a heated argument between Surya and his father.
During the scuffle, Nagesh is seen slapping his son before hitting him again with a slipper and then with a stick.
Surya, who can be seen holding a white cloth the entire time, wraps the cloth around his father's neck as soon as he turns his back and violently pushes him down.
Details
The moment of murder
As he strangled his father, the other man, likely his friend, joined him to ensure Nagesh was dead.
To hide the crime, the two then allegedly placed the body on the bed and administered an electric shock to the fingers, NDTV reported.
However, sensing something was amiss, Nagesh's sister, Savitha, filed a complaint with the police, prompting a deeper investigation.
The police then reviewed the CCTV footage from inside the factory, which revealed the whole picture.