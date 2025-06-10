What's the story

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it has provisionally attached 92 immovable properties (MUDA sites) worth around ₹100 crore in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

The properties are reportedly linked to housing cooperative societies and individuals acting as fronts for influential persons, including MUDA officials.

The action was taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, the ED said.