Volvo's flagship sedan refreshed with better design, improved tech
What's the story
Volvo has unveiled the 2025 version of its flagship sedan, the S90, for the international markets.
The mid-cycle facelift brings a refreshed exterior design and a larger touchscreen with enhanced tech inside. The plug-in hybrid variant also boasts an improved range.
The changes bring the new S90 closer to Volvo's latest XC90 SUV and all-electric ES90 models.
Exteriors
A look at the design
The updated S90 comes with a redesigned headlamp with the signature 'Thor's hammer' LED DRL, now extending to meet the grille.
The grille has been updated with new diagonal slats and the bumper looks sharper with new air curtains at the edges, embellished with silver garnish.
The profile remains largely unchanged, barring a fresh alloy wheel design.
Inside
Interior enhancements
The rear of the new S90 has also been refreshed with T-shaped taillamps replacing the C-shaped ones, with similar LED detailing.
The number plate housing has also been moved to the boot lid from the bumper.
Inside, Volvo has added a floating 11.2-inch touchscreen replacing the older 9.0-inch display, with improved software for better responsiveness and over-the-air update capability.
Powertrain
A look at the performance
While Volvo has not revealed exact technical details, the refreshed S90 will be available with mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains.
The company says the all-electric range of the plug-in hybrid variant has been increased from 74km to 80km.
Plus, adaptive suspension now comes as standard across all variants of the new S90 model.