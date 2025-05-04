Is 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil...' sequel happening? R Madhavan reveals
What's the story
Actor R. Madhavan recently addressed the increasing demand for a sequel to Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.
Speaking to Mid-Day, he said, "I haven't found anything concrete to either do Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein 2 or Tanu Weds Manu 3. It's all speculation."
"The only sequel I've done is Tanu Weds Manu Returns because the script was justifiable. I haven't had the luxury of doing a franchise film where I'm able to repeat the same characters because they worked."
Fan anticipation
Fans' demand for 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' sequel
The romantic drama, which also co-starred Dia Mirza, saw a resurgence in popularity post its 2024 re-release in cinemas.
The revival led to a wave of fan requests for a sequel, with many excited to witness another installment of Madhav and Reena's love story.
The movie, also starring Saif Ali Khan, was directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.
Career choices
Madhavan's approach to film selection
Madhavan, known for his selective approach toward acting, has long stressed the importance of choosing meaningful roles over the quantity of work.
"Early on in my career, when I heard people say that if it is an Aamir [Khan] film, the content is bound to be good — that's something I was dying to have people say about my work," he told the portal.
Latest project
Madhavan's recent role in 'Kesari Chapter 2'
Madhavan was last seen in Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, where he played Neville McKinley, a British-side lawyer.
The film, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, examines the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre and lawyer C. Sanakaran Nair's fight against the British Empire in court.
It also features Akshay Kumar as Nair and Ananya Panday as lawyer Dilreet Gill.