What's the story

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has announced that all new vaccines will now be tested in placebo-controlled trials before being approved for public use.

Placebo testing is a method in which some people receive the vaccine and others receive an inert or 'dummy' substance before the outcomes are compared.

The policy shift—which HHS describes as "a radical departure from past practices"—is likely to have a major impact on the approval of updated COVID-19 boosters.