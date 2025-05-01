King Charles opens up about 'daunting' cancer journey and fears
What's the story
King Charles III has opened up about his cancer journey, calling it a "daunting" and "at times frightening" experience.
The British monarch shared these words during a reception at Buckingham Palace for cancer support charities.
He said, despite fears, it "can also be an experience that brings into sharp focus the very best of humanity."
Health journey
Charles's diagnosis and return to public life
"It has reinforced what I have long observed during these visits - that the darkest moments of illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion," the King added.
He was diagnosed with an unspecified type of cancer in February last year, bringing his public engagements to a temporary halt.
However, he was back to work a few months later in April 2024.
Words of encouragement
King Charles's message of hope and gratitude
A part of his message was also condensed in a letter posted on social media.
The 76-year-old addressed directly anyone who has received a cancer diagnosis recently.
His message was one of hope and thankfulness to those supporting cancer patients.
"Find a life worth enjoying; take risks; love deeply; have no regrets; and always, always have rebellious hope," he quoted late Dame Deborah James, a schoolteacher and cancer patient advocate, who died in 2022 at 40.
Advocacy
Royal family's commitment to cancer support
The Royal Family has a history of association with cancer support charities, including Macmillan Cancer Support, of which Charles is the patron.
His first appearance after diagnosis was at London's University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre, where he met patients and clinicians.
Last month, the King underwent a brief hospital observation due to "temporary side effects" from a scheduled treatment, but was later said to be good.