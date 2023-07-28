Technology

HP Omen 16 laptop gets cheaper on Amazon: Check offers

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 28, 2023 | 05:53 pm 2 min read

The device packs an 83Wh battery

HP Omen 16 is a gaming-focused laptop that has received good reviews since it made its debut. As for the highlights, the device features a slim design and offers a large immerse display, a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor, and a long-lasting battery life. Amazon is now offering a significant discount on the laptop. Here's how to bag the deal.

Take a look at the offers

HP Omen 16 is currently available for Rs. 1,27,500 on Amazon. The device, which was released in April this year, carries an original price tag of Rs. 1,48,999. The official Amazon listing mentions that EMI starts at Rs. 6,122 for the laptop. However, the e-commerce platform is also offering a no-cost EMI option for the product.

The device sports an RGB backlit keyboard

HP Omen 16 gets three-sided narrow bezels, a four-zone RGB backlit keyboard, a large trackpad, and a 720p HD camera. The device features a 16.1-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) IPS display with a refresh rate of 165Hz, a 16:10 aspect ratio, 300-nits of peak brightness, and a 100% sRGB color gamut. Dimensions-wise, it measures 6.9mm in thickness and weighs about 2.37kg.

The laptop offers an Ethernet port

HP Omen 16 offers three USB Type-A ports, two USB Type-C ports, a media card reader, an audio jack, an ethernet port, and an HDMI 2.1 port. It has in-built speakers that are supported by Bang & Olufsen (B&O). Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3.

HP Omen 16 packs an 83Wh battery

HP Omen 16 is fueled by an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor, coupled with 8GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. The laptop boots Windows 11 (Home) and comes pre-loaded with MS Office Home and Student 2021. It packs a 6-cell 83Wh Lithium-ion battery, that offers up to 9.25 hours of playback.

Here's how to avail the deal

Head to Amazon India, and search for HP Omen 16. Look for the model number: 16-n0123AX. You can also get a two-year extended warranty on your purchase for Rs. 8,500. The device comes in a Mica Silver colorway.