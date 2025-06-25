Dhanush-Rashmika's 'Kuberaa' finally crosses ₹60cr at box office

Box office journey

Here's how 'Kuberaa' fared in its 1st week

Kuberaa had a strong opening day, earning ₹14.75 crore on Friday. The film saw an 11.86% increase on Saturday with collections of ₹16.5 crore, followed by another growth on Sunday at ₹17.35 crore. However, it experienced a dip in earnings on Monday and Tuesday, collecting ₹6.8 crore and ₹5.5 crore respectively. Despite this fluctuation, the film's overall box office performance has been commendable so far!