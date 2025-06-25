Dhanush-Rashmika's 'Kuberaa' finally crosses ₹60cr at box office
What's the story
The bilingual film Kuberaa, featuring Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna, has crossed the ₹60 crore mark at the box office. Despite a dip in earnings on Tuesday, the film's overall collections now stand at an impressive ₹60.9 crore. Directed by Sekhar Kammula and co-starring Nagarjuna Akkineni and Jim Sarbh, Kuberaa was released last Friday to positive reviews.
Box office journey
Here's how 'Kuberaa' fared in its 1st week
Kuberaa had a strong opening day, earning ₹14.75 crore on Friday. The film saw an 11.86% increase on Saturday with collections of ₹16.5 crore, followed by another growth on Sunday at ₹17.35 crore. However, it experienced a dip in earnings on Monday and Tuesday, collecting ₹6.8 crore and ₹5.5 crore respectively. Despite this fluctuation, the film's overall box office performance has been commendable so far!
Film overview
A look at the film's storyline and credits
Kuberaa tells the story of Deva (Dhanush), a beggar whose life changes after meeting a former CBI officer, Deepak (Nagarjuna), a corrupt CEO, Neeraj (Sarbh), and Sameera (Mandanna), who is stuck in Mumbai. The film was produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations and shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil. Agoram Panneerselvam wrote the Tamil dialogues.