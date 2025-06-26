Page Loader
Manchu Manoj wishes 'Kannappa' team, omits brother Vishnu amid feud
By Apoorva Rastogi
Jun 26, 2025
05:38 pm
The Telugu mythological action drama Kannappa is creating a buzz ahead of its release. In a recent social media post, actor Manchu Manoj sent a message of support to the film's team and his father, Mohan Babu. However, he notably did not mention his brother and the film's lead actor, Vishnu Manchu. This omission doesn't come as a surprise since the brothers are currently locked in a feud.

Manoj's post for the 'Kannappa' team

Manoj took to X to share his thoughts on Kannappa. He wrote, "All the best to Team #Kannappa! My dad and his team have poured years of effort and love into this film." "I'm praying it roars to blockbuster success. Can't wait to see my little champs Ari, Vivi, and Avram (Manchu's kids) make memories on the big screen." He thanked Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, and Prabhu Deva, adding, "Can't wait to see you all shine on the big screen."

Manoj wishes the 'Kannappa' team

Feud between the brothers

The film had recently made headlines when a hard drive containing crucial footage went missing. During a press conference in Chennai﻿, Manchu hinted that Manoj might be involved in the theft. He said, "You all know what happened within our family. We tried to reach Manoj through our friends, but to no avail." "We don't know if they stole it or acted upon someone's orders." Even though the star's team filed a police complaint, there haven't been any updates yet.

Star-studded cast and cameos

Kannappa is one of the most awaited films, with a star-studded cast. The film's cameos include actors Mohanlal, Kumar, Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal, and Babu. The plot is based on the story of Kannappa, a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. It will release in the theaters on Friday.