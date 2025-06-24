'Kannappa' forced daily introspection, kept ego in check: Vishnu Manchu

Manchu said, "Portraying a devotee of Kannappa's magnitude forces daily introspection." "I built a routine: dawn training, brief meditation, then work." He added that this discipline kept his ego in check and reminded him why the story matters. "I'm more deliberate about the decisions I make on set and off set because I'm carrying the weight of a man who never hesitated."

Challenges

The emotional challenges he faced while bringing Kannappa to life

Manchu also opened up about the intense creative and emotional challenges he faced while bringing Kannappa to life. He said, "Creatively, to find the balance between scale and authenticity, spectacle can't overtake content. Emotionally, honoring a legend that many hold sacred meant zero shortcuts: constant consultations with historians, priests, and language experts." The film also stars Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Kajal Aggarwal in special appearances. It will be released on Friday in theaters.