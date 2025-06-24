'Kannappa' forced daily introspection, kept ego in check: Vishnu Manchu
What's the story
Vishnu Manchu is all set for the release of his pan-India mythological film, Kannappa. The movie, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, is based on the legendary tale of a tribal hunter who worshiped Lord Shiva above all else. Speaking to IANS, Manchu shared how playing this iconic character has kept his ego in check and forced him to introspect every day.
Routine
Manchu on his daily routine during the film's shoot
Manchu said, "Portraying a devotee of Kannappa's magnitude forces daily introspection." "I built a routine: dawn training, brief meditation, then work." He added that this discipline kept his ego in check and reminded him why the story matters. "I'm more deliberate about the decisions I make on set and off set because I'm carrying the weight of a man who never hesitated."
Challenges
The emotional challenges he faced while bringing Kannappa to life
Manchu also opened up about the intense creative and emotional challenges he faced while bringing Kannappa to life. He said, "Creatively, to find the balance between scale and authenticity, spectacle can't overtake content. Emotionally, honoring a legend that many hold sacred meant zero shortcuts: constant consultations with historians, priests, and language experts." The film also stars Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Kajal Aggarwal in special appearances. It will be released on Friday in theaters.