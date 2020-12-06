Jim Parsons is a household name because of his trailblazing rendition of the hyper-intelligent Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory. Fans have been loving, hating, and loving him again for portraying Cooper, who is too irritating a perfectionist when it comes to his responses about his surroundings. But did you know, if things went well, The Office could have been his debut show?

Parsons was in the panel for Fox's upcoming comedy Call Me Kat, in which he shared that he once auditioned for The Office. He didn't disclose for what role he had auditioned but shared an unpopular opinion. "I was like, 'How stupid, it's about an office. If America wanted their own office show, they would have already made it by now,'" Parsons said.

Parsons' inhibitions about the show might have some basis initially, as US production houses have time and again copied British shows unsuccessfully. However, the US version of the British show far surpassed the popularity of the parent version, which had lasted for two seasons. The Office in the USA went on for nine seasons, 201 episodes, and won four Emmy Awards.

Now if Parsons went to The Office, we couldn't have seen the unusual and unforgettable chemistry between his Cooper and Mayim Bialik's Amy Farrah Fowler in The Big Bang Theory. The popular comedy show ran for 12 seasons and ended with the final episode airing on May 16, 2019. This sitcom also spawned its prequel series titled Young Sheldon, currently airing on CBS.

