The accident took place at ONGC Chowk around 1:30am

By Chanshimla Varah 06:01 pm Nov 15, 202406:01 pm

What's the story In a tragic incident, six youngsters lost their lives in a car accident in Dehradun, Uttarakhand on November 12. The accident took place at ONGC Chowk around 1:30am, when a Toyota Innova they were traveling in rammed into a truck at high speed. The deceased have been identified as Atul Agrawal (24), Rishabh Jain (24), Navya Goel (23), Kamakshi (20), Guneet (19) and Kunal Kukreja (23).

Survivor hospitalized, investigation underway

Per reports, the group was returning from a party thrown by Siddhesh Agrawal (25), who survived the crash but is critical at a hospital. The car, reportedly driven without license plates, belonged to Sunil Agarwal, a Saharanpur businessman. His son Atul was behind the wheel when the accident happened. CCTV footage showed the vehicle accelerated sharply near the ONGC intersection, allegedly trying to overtake another car.

Police await autopsy results, CM expresses condolences

A video circulating on social media allegedly shows the group drinking and partying before the accident. However, police have not confirmed if intoxication played a role in the crash, pending autopsy results. Inspector KC Bhatt said speeding seemed to be a primary cause of the accident and added that no charges could be filed posthumously against Agrawal. A restaurant owner told TOI that he had nearly averted a collision with the MUV earlier that night near Pacific Mall.

Car was speeding on the wrong side: Restaurant owner

"The car was speeding on the wrong side toward us. I had to swerve quickly," he said, adding that he reported the incident to police but received no immediate response. The impact of the crash was so severe that one of the victims' heads was severed, while another person's body can be seen twisted inside the crushed automobile. Several body parts of the victims were also seen spread around in viral videos.