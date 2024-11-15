700kg meth seized off Gujarat coast, 8 Iranians arrested
In a joint operation with the Gujarat Police and the Indian Navy, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized nearly 700kg of methamphetamine from an unregistered vessel in Indian waters. The drugs are estimated to be worth around ₹1,700 crore. Eight people on board the vessel were arrested; they claimed to be Iranian nationals but had no identification documents.
Operation 'Sagar-Manthan-4' launched on intelligence input
Deputy Director General Operations (NCB), Gyaneshwar Singh, said they had received intelligence about a vessel carrying narcotics entering Indian waters. "Operation codenamed SAGAR-MANTHAN-4 was launched on this intelligence input," Singh said. The Indian Navy identified and intercepted the vessel using maritime patrol assets. Investigations are currently underway to trace the drug syndicate's network, with assistance being sought from foreign drug law enforcement agencies.
'Sagar Manthan' initiative's success in combating drug trafficking
Operation "Sagar Manthan" was launched earlier this year to tackle maritime drug trafficking threats. So far, this operation has resulted in the seizure of around 3,400kg of narcotics. In three cases this year, 11 Iranian and 14 Pakistani nationals have been arrested and are awaiting trial. To bolster its anti-drug trafficking efforts, the Centre recently sanctioned 111 new posts in NCB, including five SP level.