Summarize Simplifying... In short In a major anti-drug operation codenamed "Sagar Manthan-4", Indian authorities intercepted a vessel off the Gujarat coast, seizing 700kg of meth and arresting eight Iranians.

This operation, part of a larger initiative to combat maritime drug trafficking, has so far resulted in the seizure of around 3,400kg of narcotics and the arrest of several foreign nationals.

Investigations are ongoing to trace the drug syndicate's network, with international cooperation sought. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

700kg of methamphetamine was seized from an unregistered vessel

700kg meth seized off Gujarat coast, 8 Iranians arrested

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:20 pm Nov 15, 202405:20 pm

What's the story In a joint operation with the Gujarat Police and the Indian Navy, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized nearly 700kg of methamphetamine from an unregistered vessel in Indian waters. The drugs are estimated to be worth around ₹1,700 crore. Eight people on board the vessel were arrested; they claimed to be Iranian nationals but had no identification documents.

Coordinated operation

Operation 'Sagar-Manthan-4' launched on intelligence input

Deputy Director General Operations (NCB), Gyaneshwar Singh, said they had received intelligence about a vessel carrying narcotics entering Indian waters. "Operation codenamed SAGAR-MANTHAN-4 was launched on this intelligence input," Singh said. The Indian Navy identified and intercepted the vessel using maritime patrol assets. Investigations are currently underway to trace the drug syndicate's network, with assistance being sought from foreign drug law enforcement agencies.

Anti-drug efforts

'Sagar Manthan' initiative's success in combating drug trafficking

Operation "Sagar Manthan" was launched earlier this year to tackle maritime drug trafficking threats. So far, this operation has resulted in the seizure of around 3,400kg of narcotics. In three cases this year, 11 Iranian and 14 Pakistani nationals have been arrested and are awaiting trial. To bolster its anti-drug trafficking efforts, the Centre recently sanctioned 111 new posts in NCB, including five SP level.