In brief Simplifying... In brief Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain chip venture, has begun human trials, with the first participant, a paralyzed man, showing promising signs of recovery.

The participant can now engage in activities like chess, sparking excitement for the technology's potential.

However, amidst these advancements, Neuralink faces a lawsuit from a former employee over alleged lack of proper protective equipment. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Neuralink has initiated its human trials

Elon Musk envisions Neuralink brain chips making smartphones obsolete

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:32 pm Jun 20, 202401:32 pm

What's the story Elon Musk, the CEO of Neuralink, has forecasted a future where brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) like Neuralink, will render smartphones obsolete. He made this prediction while responding to a post on social media platform X, stating, "In the future, there will be no phones, just Neuralinks." The post that prompted his comment, showed an AI-made image of Musk holding a phone with a neural network design on his forehead.

Progress

Initiation of human trials

Neuralink is making great strides in brain chip technology, having recently initiated its first human trials. The inaugural participant was Noland Arbaugh, a 29-year-old man paralyzed from the shoulders down due to an accident eight years ago. Arbaugh underwent surgery on January 28 to have the Neuralink chip implanted, and has shown promising signs of recovery post-surgery.

Participant feedback

Arbaugh shares experience with Neuralink chip

In a video streamed by Neuralink in March, Arbaugh shared his experience with the BCI chip. He expressed his excitement about being able to engage in activities he loves, such as playing chess, saying, "It's crazy, so cool...I can't describe how cool it is to be able to do this." Following this success, Neuralink said that it is now accepting applications for a second participant in its trials.

Legal challenge

Neuralink faces lawsuit amid advancements

Despite the advancements, Neuralink's journey is not without challenges. The New York Post reported that Lindsay Short, an ex-Neuralink animal care specialist, has filed a lawsuit against the firm. Short alleged that the company failed to give proper protective equipment while she was caring for animals.