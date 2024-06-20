Elon Musk envisions Neuralink brain chips making smartphones obsolete
Elon Musk, the CEO of Neuralink, has forecasted a future where brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) like Neuralink, will render smartphones obsolete. He made this prediction while responding to a post on social media platform X, stating, "In the future, there will be no phones, just Neuralinks." The post that prompted his comment, showed an AI-made image of Musk holding a phone with a neural network design on his forehead.
Initiation of human trials
Neuralink is making great strides in brain chip technology, having recently initiated its first human trials. The inaugural participant was Noland Arbaugh, a 29-year-old man paralyzed from the shoulders down due to an accident eight years ago. Arbaugh underwent surgery on January 28 to have the Neuralink chip implanted, and has shown promising signs of recovery post-surgery.
Arbaugh shares experience with Neuralink chip
In a video streamed by Neuralink in March, Arbaugh shared his experience with the BCI chip. He expressed his excitement about being able to engage in activities he loves, such as playing chess, saying, "It's crazy, so cool...I can't describe how cool it is to be able to do this." Following this success, Neuralink said that it is now accepting applications for a second participant in its trials.
Neuralink faces lawsuit amid advancements
Despite the advancements, Neuralink's journey is not without challenges. The New York Post reported that Lindsay Short, an ex-Neuralink animal care specialist, has filed a lawsuit against the firm. Short alleged that the company failed to give proper protective equipment while she was caring for animals.