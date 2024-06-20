In brief Simplifying... In brief Astronomer Christine Chen has discovered evidence of a massive asteroid collision in the Beta Pictoris system, using data from the James Webb Space Telescope.

The dust left behind from the collision, finer than pollen and over 100,000 times the mass of the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs, provides valuable insights into early planetary formation.

This discovery could help us understand what our own solar system looked like in its infancy. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Collision of asteroids in Beta Pictoris system was detected

James Webb telescope spots evidence of gigantic asteroid collision

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:38 pm Jun 20, 202412:38 pm

What's the story NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has discovered signs of a massive collision, between two enormous asteroids in the Beta Pictoris star system. This system is approximately 63 light-years away from our planet. The telescope's advanced infrared capabilities enabled it to detect the cosmic dust resulting from this collision. The Beta Pictoris system is known for its two gas giants, Beta Pictoris b and c.

Research findings

Dust clouds in Beta Pictoris system suggest collision

Christine Chen, an astronomer at Johns Hopkins University, has been studying the Beta Pictoris system since 2004. Her initial research identified two large dust clouds composed of crystalline silicates, particles typically found around young stars and other celestial bodies. However, by 2023, these dust clouds had vanished, leading Chen to hypothesize that they were the remnants of a collision between two giant asteroids.

Insights

Asteroid collision's aftermath offers insights

Chen's research suggests that the dust resulting from the asteroid collision was finer than pollen, and had a combined mass exceeding 100,000 times that of the asteroid, which wiped out the dinosaurs. The relative young age of the Beta Pictoris star system, at just 20 million years old, makes it a suitable subject for studying early stages of planetary development. According to Chen, this system could potentially offer insights into what our solar system looked like in its early years.

Telescope data

JWST's role in understanding planetary formation

The JWST's observations were facilitated by comparing recent data with that collected by the Spitzer Space Telescope between 2004-05. This comparison showed significant changes in the energy signatures of dust grains around Beta Pictoris. The telescope's powerful instruments allowed for detailed measurements of the dust's size and composition, providing insights into the materials involved in planetary formation.