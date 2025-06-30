Chinese surgeons perform surgery on patient 5,000km away via satellite

In a major breakthrough, Chinese surgeons have successfully performed robotic surgeries from over 5,000km away using satellite technology. The historic feat was achieved by a team led by Professor Rong Liu of the PLA General Hospital. They conducted complex liver surgeries on two patients in Beijing while operating from an advanced center in Lhasa.

Surgical innovation Breaks barriers of traditional 5G telesurgery This achievement marks the first time such long-distance procedures have been performed using satellite communication. It solves a major problem of providing surgical care to remote, underserved, or disaster-stricken areas. Traditional 5G telesurgery is limited by distance and infrastructure, usually restricted to 5,000km and dependent on terrestrial networks.

Communication hurdles Innovations to tackle satellite communication challenges While satellite communication is global, it comes with high latency—often exceeding 600 milliseconds, far beyond the safe limit of 200ms needed for surgical precision. Prof. Liu's team tackled the challenge with three innovations: Adaptive Latency Compensation kept arm error to 0.32 mm under 500 ms delay; Dual-Link Redundancy switched to 5G within milliseconds if satellite failed; and Dynamic Bandwidth Allocation cut bandwidth use by half while preserving full HD video.