Ten-year-old Manvi died of suspected food poisoning after eating the cake

Zomato delists restaurant after girl dies eating cake ordered online

By Chanshimla Varah 05:35 pm Mar 31, 202405:35 pm

What's the story Zomato announced on Sunday that it has delisted a restaurant and barred its owner after a 10-year-old girl died after eating a birthday cake bought online from the restaurant in Patiala. "As soon as we learnt about the incident, which is now under police investigation, we immediately delisted the restaurant from the Zomato platform," a company spokesperson told IANS. The company also said they are "heartbroken and deeply shaken up by the recent tragic incident that happened in Patiala."

Ten-year-old Manvi died of suspected food poisoning after eating the cake on her birthday on March 24. According to the girl's grandfather, the entire family, including her younger sister, became ill after eating the cake. The next morning, her family rushed her to the hospital as her health deteriorated. However, they couldn't save her. She was declared dead soon after, Harban Lal said.

Police have registered a case

The police have registered a case under Sections 273 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code following a complaint by the girl's family. As per the bill copy of the cake, no restaurant named 'Cake Kanha' exists at the listed address in Patiala. The police suspect that the shop is a cloud kitchen. Another receipt invoice from Zomato shows billing from Amritsar, not Patiala. Following this disclosure, netizens slammed the online food delivery platform for lax supervision of cloud kitchens.