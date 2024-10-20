'Crime Patrol' actress arrested for kidnapping lover's nephew
The Maharashtra Police have arrested television actress Shabreen, who appeared in the crime series Crime Patrol, for kidnapping her lover's three-and-a-half-year-old nephew. Shabreen was upset reportedlywith her lover Brijesh Singh's family for opposing their marriage over caste and religious differences. Senior officer Jayaraj Ranawane said "Shabreen was so infatuated with Brijesh that she lost awareness of her actions."
Shabreen's alleged kidnapping plot and execution
The police are now probing if Singh was involved in the kidnapping, as he was spotted with an unidentified woman. Shabreen allegedly picked up the boy, named Prince, from his school at 11:00am on Saturday. She told authorities she was taking him for medication and since Prince knew her, he went willingly. When Prince's family couldn't find him, they called the school and learned a woman had taken him to see a doctor.
Police trace Shabreen through CCTV footage and mobile location
The family then approached the police, who went through CCTV footage and spotted Shabreen taking Prince in an autorickshaw. An auto driver told he had dropped Shabreen off in Naigaon. Witnesses later identified her from photographs. The police traced Shabreen's mobile phone location and arrested her in Bandra. During questioning, they found Prince was being kept in a flat in Naigaon. He was rescued safely and Shabreen was taken into custody.
Police seek to identify accomplice in kidnapping case
The police are also trying to identify an accomplice in the incident. Shabreen and Singh were in a relationship for years, but due to caste and religious differences, Singh's family didn't approve of their union. The police said Shabreen allegedly committed the crime because she was upset with the family for thwarting her efforts to win them over. The investigation in this case is underway as authorities continue their efforts to uncover all details surrounding this alleged kidnapping incident.