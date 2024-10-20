Summarize Simplifying... In short 'Crime Patrol' actress Shabreen was arrested for allegedly kidnapping her lover's nephew, Prince, under the guise of taking him for medical treatment.

The police tracked her down using CCTV footage and mobile location data, rescuing the boy from a flat in Naigaon.

The motive behind the crime is believed to be her frustration over her lover's family disapproval of their relationship due to caste and religious differences. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The actress was upset with her lover's family

'Crime Patrol' actress arrested for kidnapping lover's nephew

By Chanshimla Varah 03:54 pm Oct 20, 202403:54 pm

What's the story The Maharashtra Police have arrested television actress Shabreen, who appeared in the crime series Crime Patrol, for kidnapping her lover's three-and-a-half-year-old nephew. Shabreen was upset reportedlywith her lover Brijesh Singh's family for opposing their marriage over caste and religious differences. Senior officer Jayaraj Ranawane said "Shabreen was so infatuated with Brijesh that she lost awareness of her actions."

Kidnapping details

Shabreen's alleged kidnapping plot and execution

The police are now probing if Singh was involved in the kidnapping, as he was spotted with an unidentified woman. Shabreen allegedly picked up the boy, named Prince, from his school at 11:00am on Saturday. She told authorities she was taking him for medication and since Prince knew her, he went willingly. When Prince's family couldn't find him, they called the school and learned a woman had taken him to see a doctor.

Investigation progress

Police trace Shabreen through CCTV footage and mobile location

The family then approached the police, who went through CCTV footage and spotted Shabreen taking Prince in an autorickshaw. An auto driver told he had dropped Shabreen off in Naigaon. Witnesses later identified her from photographs. The police traced Shabreen's mobile phone location and arrested her in Bandra. During questioning, they found Prince was being kept in a flat in Naigaon. He was rescued safely and Shabreen was taken into custody.

Ongoing investigation

Police seek to identify accomplice in kidnapping case

The police are also trying to identify an accomplice in the incident. Shabreen and Singh were in a relationship for years, but due to caste and religious differences, Singh's family didn't approve of their union. The police said Shabreen allegedly committed the crime because she was upset with the family for thwarting her efforts to win them over. The investigation in this case is underway as authorities continue their efforts to uncover all details surrounding this alleged kidnapping incident.