Summarize Simplifying... In short Vikash Yadav, a former Indian government employee, is accused by the US of plotting to assassinate Pannun and is sought for extradition.

His family, unaware of his alleged involvement, defends his patriotism.

The FBI has issued a warrant for Yadav, who faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and money laundering, potentially leading to 30 years in prison. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Vikash Yadav is currently absconding in India

Ex-Indian government employee 'wanted' over Pannun assassination plot breaks silence

By Chanshimla Varah 03:35 pm Oct 20, 202403:35 pm

What's the story Vikash Yadav, who has been charged by the United States Department of Justice for allegedly plotting to assassinate Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, has broken his silence. The indictment was unsealed on Thursday. It claims Vikash was associated with India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), but Indian officials confirmed that he is no longer a government employee. His cousin, Avinash Yadav, speaking to Reuters, said Yadav described the claims as false and characterized the media reports surrounding them as misleading.

Family defense

Family defends Yadav, questions financial claims

"He never mentioned anything about it," Avinash told Reuters, adding the family has no information about his RAW employment or the alleged plot. "For us, he is still working for the CRPF," he added. Avinash also revealed Vikash was trained as a paratrooper but was unsure of his whereabouts now. He further questioned the allegations that he tried to kill Pannun for money, asking, "Where will so much money come from? Can you see any Audis and Mercedes lined up?"

Maternal concern

Mother expresses shock, defends son's patriotism

Similarly, Vikash's mother, Sudesh Yadav, expressed disbelief over the charges against her son. "What can I say? I do not know whether the US government is telling the truth or not. He has been working for the country," she told Reuters. Vikash's father was an officer with India's border force until he passed away in 2007, and his brother works with the Haryana police. A cousin, Amit Yadav, called Vikash a quiet person who loved books and athletics.

Legal proceedings

US authorities seek Yadav's extradition, FBI issues warrant

Vikash is accused of conspiring against Pannun, working with associates in India and abroad. The US authorities intend to seek his extradition as he remains at large in India. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) placed him on its wanted list and issued a federal arrest warrant for him on October 10. He faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and money laundering, which could land him up to 30 years in prison.