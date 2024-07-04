BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj joins New Delhi Municipal Council
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has officially appointed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj as a member of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). Representing the New Delhi constituency in the Lok Sabha, Swaraj was sworn into her new role during a council meeting on Wednesday. The oath was administered by NDMC Vice-Chairperson Satish Upadhyay.
NDMC approves solar power procurement proposal
The appointment of Swaraj followed a council meeting where multiple proposals were approved, including the procurement of 200 MW solar power. The power will be sourced through the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for a long-term period of 25 years. The tariff was determined via Tariff-based Competitive Bidding (TBCB), following Standard Bidding Guidelines (SBG) issued by the Ministry of Power, and is set at ₹2.61/kWh plus SECI's trading margin of ₹0.07/kWh.
NDMC's diverse electricity supply sources
NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chahal revealed that the council has arranged for a daily electricity supply of 525 MW from various sources. These include solar systems, hydro plants, and other power plants. The NDMC now includes Chairperson Naresh Kumar, MP Bansuri Swaraj, Vice-Chairperson Satish Upadhyay, Kuljeet Chahal, Vishakha Sailani and Girish Sachdeva. Aam Aadmi Party representatives in the council are Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and MLA Virender Singh Kadian.