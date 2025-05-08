Pakistan continues shelling along LoC after 'Operation Sindoor'; jawan killed
What's the story
Pakistani forces continued cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) for the 14th day, resorting to heavy artillery fire and mortar shelling on forward villages in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, and Akhnoor.
The latest wave of hostilities comes immediately after India's precision military operation - Operation Sindoor - that targeted nine terror camps linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.
In retaliation to this operation, Pakistan shelled civilian areas in the Karnah sector of Kupwara.
Counteraction
Indian forces respond to Pakistan's artillery fire
As many as 13 civilians and a soldier were killed in the Pakistani attack.
The soldier has been identified as Dinesh Kumar Sharma of 5 Fd Regt.
"He was recruited in 2014 and was recently promoted to Lance Naik. He was posted at Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir," his father Daya Ram Sharma said.
Impact
Casualties and damage from the ongoing conflict
Earlier on Tuesday night, indiscriminate shelling along the LoC and International Border claimed 15 Indian lives and left at least 43 others injured in the Poonch and Tangdhar regions, India Today reported.
The Poonch district took the brunt of the attack, accounting for all civilian deaths.
As tensions between the two countries rose to a new high, the J&K administration reportedly began relocating residents from sensitive areas near the LoC to safer locations.
Schools
Schools closed in Jammu
All schools, colleges, and other educational institutions have been closed in Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri, Samba, Kathua, Baramulla, Kupwara, and Gurez.
The Air Force has taken over Srinagar airport, and all commercial aviation operations have been suspended till May 10.
Similarly, in Punjab, the Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner ordered a 72-hour closure of all schools in the area, as well as educational institutions in Pathankot.