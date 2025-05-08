What's the story

Pakistani forces continued cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) for the 14th day, resorting to heavy artillery fire and mortar shelling on forward villages in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, and Akhnoor.

The latest wave of hostilities comes immediately after India's precision military operation - Operation Sindoor - that targeted nine terror camps linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

In retaliation to this operation, Pakistan shelled civilian areas in the Karnah sector of Kupwara.