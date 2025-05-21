What's the story

Amir Hamza, the co-founder of the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has reportedly been injured in an accident at his home in Lahore.

He is now undergoing treatment at a military hospital under heavy security and surveillance by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The nature of his injuries was initially speculated to be gunshot wounds, but investigations have ruled out this possibility.