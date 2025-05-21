LeT co-founder critically injured in an accident in Lahore
What's the story
Amir Hamza, the co-founder of the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has reportedly been injured in an accident at his home in Lahore.
He is now undergoing treatment at a military hospital under heavy security and surveillance by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
The nature of his injuries was initially speculated to be gunshot wounds, but investigations have ruled out this possibility.
Terror ties
Hamza's role in LeT and subsequent split
Hamza is a veteran of the Afghan mujahideen and one of LeT's 17 founding members.
He has been a key ideologue for the group, known for his fiery speeches and extensive writings.
The United States Treasury Department lists him as a sanctioned terrorist due to his involvement with LeT, which it designates as a terrorist organization.
Group split
Hamza's distance from LeT and formation of splinter group
In 2018, after financial crackdowns on LeT-affiliated charities by Pakistani authorities, Hamza reportedly distanced himself from the group.
He then formed a splinter group called Jaish-e-Manqafa, which is believed to be continuing militant operations in Jammu and Kashmir.
Indian media reports suggest that this group operates freely within Pakistan, with Hamza still in touch with LeT leadership.
Violence escalation
Hamza's hospitalization follows recent violent incidents
Hamza's hospitalization comes after the recent killing of Abu Saifullah, a senior LeT operative, by unidentified assailants in Pakistan.
The incident also comes after India's Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
This operation was launched after a deadly terror attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians.