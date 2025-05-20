What's the story

India has the military capability to strike targets across the entire depth of Pakistan, a senior Indian Army officer has said.

"The whole of Pakistan is within range," Lieutenant General Sumer Ivan D'Cunha, Director General of Army Air Defence, told ANI.

He added that even if the Pakistan Army's General Headquarters (GHQ) moves from Rawalpindi to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), they would still be within reach and that Islamabad would need to find a very deep hole to hide.