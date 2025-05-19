What's the story

A final-year engineering student at Sri Vidya Niketan College in Tirupati has alleged he was abducted and assaulted by a group of juniors.

The victim, identified as A James (22), filed a complaint on May 16 after the incident.

He alleged that he was abducted from outside his hostel along with his friend Guru Sai Reddy by a group led by prime accused Yaswanth.