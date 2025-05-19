Dalit student allegedly abducted, beaten, and force-fed urine in Tirupati
What's the story
A final-year engineering student at Sri Vidya Niketan College in Tirupati has alleged he was abducted and assaulted by a group of juniors.
The victim, identified as A James (22), filed a complaint on May 16 after the incident.
He alleged that he was abducted from outside his hostel along with his friend Guru Sai Reddy by a group led by prime accused Yaswanth.
Assault details
Victim alleges caste-based violence and assault
James alleged he was targeted for being a Dalit.
In a video statement, he said, "They brutally beat me... I was locked up and physically assaulted for three to four days."
He also alleged his attackers used caste slurs and forced him to drink urine.
The victims were reportedly taken under threat of death on motorcycles and confined in Room No. 209 of Elite Park Hotel in Srinivasapuram.
Ongoing investigation
Police investigation underway
There, James was allegedly beaten with bare hands, legs, a knuckle rod, and belt. The beating left him with severe injuries near his right eye, while his friend also suffered multiple wounds.
The Tiruchanur Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.
They have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for offenses including kidnapping with intent to cause grievous hurt or slavery, voluntarily causing grievous hurt, and assault with intent to dishonor, among others.
Political response
YSR Congress Party president condemns incident
Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned the attack, calling it part of a pattern of caste-based violence.
He wrote on X, "There is no safety for Dalits in the state as the law and order situation has been deteriorating."
Reddy also criticized police bias toward the ruling party and demanded action against those who attacked James.