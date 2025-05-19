Kailash Mansarovar Yatra returns after 5-year hiatus; check details
What's the story
The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will resume in June 2025, after a five-year break.
The pilgrimage, which is organized by the Ministry of External Affairs, will now use the shorter and easier Nathu La Pass in Sikkim.
The change comes after previous disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and border tensions along the India-China Line of Actual Control.
Route details
Nathu La route: A shorter, easier path for pilgrims
The Nathu La route, which was opened in 2015, is a shorter and easier path compared to the traditional Lipulekh Pass approach.
Pilgrims will start their journey from Gangtok, Sikkim's capital, cross the Indo-China border, and proceed to Lake Mansarovar.
They will then perform the sacred circumambulation (parikrama) of Mount Kailash—a revered site for Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains.
Preparations underway
Infrastructure improvements along Nathula route
In preparation for the 2025 yatra, the Sikkim government has improved infrastructure along the Nathu La route.
Two acclimatization centers will be set up at Hangu Lake (14,000 feet) and 16th Mile (around 10,000 feet).
These centers will provide accommodation and medical assistance to help pilgrims acclimatize to high-altitude conditions.
Authorities are also improving road maintenance and security measures for a smooth travel experience.
Registration and preparation
Pilgrims must register, prepare for high-altitude conditions
The Nathula route is considered the most accessible and safest option for the pilgrimage due to its well-maintained roads and peaceful surroundings.
Pilgrims are required to register with the Ministry of External Affairs in advance.
They must also prepare physically for high-altitude conditions during the June-August 2025 yatra window and carry all necessary travel documents, including valid identification and permits.
Details
10 batches likely to undertake the yatra
The yatra through the Nathu La Pass is expected to be conducted in a total of 10 batches, with each cohort lasting 21 days, per NDTV.
The first group of pilgrims will start from Delhi on June 15 and cross the Nathu La border on June 20.
The final batch will depart from Delhi on August 7 and cross the border on August 12.
The anticipated cost for each individual is ₹2.83 lakh.