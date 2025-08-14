'Meant for India': Pakistan creates new force to supervise missiles 

Pakistan has announced the formation of a new military unit, the Army Rocket Force, to oversee missile combat capabilities. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at an Islamabad ceremony commemorating a recent conflict with India. The move is seen as an attempt to bolster Pakistan's military strength in response to India's advancements.

Military upgrade New force equipped with modern technology Without elaborating on details, Sharif said the new force will be equipped with modern technology and will be a milestone in enhancing Pakistan's army combat capabilities. A senior security official revealed that this unit will have its own command dedicated to missile handling and deployment during conventional warfare. The official added, "It is obvious that it is meant for India."

Escalating conflict Tensions between India, Pakistan The announcement comes amid rising tensions between the two countries. The latest tensions erupted in April with the killing of 26 people in Pahalgam, which New Delhi blamed on Islamabad. Pakistan denied involvement. A conflict then erupted in May, with both sides employing missiles, drones, and fighter jets before US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire. Islamabad acknowledges the US role in the ceasefire, but India disputes it, saying it was agreed upon directly between the two forces.