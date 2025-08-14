Ex-diplomat lists reasons why Trump isn't happy with India 

Former diplomat Vikas Swarup has said that the United States 's current relationship with Pakistan is a short-term tactical arrangement, primarily driven by financial interests. On the other hand, US-India ties remain strategic, he added. Speaking to ANI, Swarup also explained that one reason behind Washington's punitive tariffs on New Delhi is President Donald Trump 's displeasure over India's BRICS membership and its refusal to acknowledge his role in brokering a peace deal with Pakistan after May's military conflict.

Diplomatic tensions Trump's displeasure with India Swarup said, "Trump is not happy with India because we are a member of BRICS... he has got this notion that BRICS...is hell-bent on creating an alternative currency to the dollar." Another reason is that "Trump has now said almost 30 times that it was he who got the two countries to stop...a nuclear conflagration in the subcontinent...India has not acknowledged his role, whereas Pakistan has not only acknowledged his role but even nominated him for a Nobel Peace Prize."

Diplomatic dynamics Pakistan's lobbying efforts in Washington Swarup emphasized that India's foreign policy should not be blamed for the recent US tilt toward Pakistan. He said Islamabad has gained greater access to Washington through lobbying and strategic communications firms. "Pakistan, through some intermediaries, has gotten the ear of the US President," Swarup said, referring to visits by Asim Munir and a deal with America on Pakistan's oil reserves.

Cryptocurrency ambitions Cryptocurrency hub and Trump's cryptocurrency venture Swarup also pointed to Pakistan's efforts to position itself as a cryptocurrency hub. A cryptocurrency venture backed by Trump had signed a letter of intent with Pakistan's crypto council in April. He said, "I think Pakistan is now trying to position itself as the 'Crypto King' of South Asia." That being said, Swarup stressed that this does not mean Trump has given up on India or sees it as an adversary.