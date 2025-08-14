Pakistan: 3 killed, over 60 injured during Independence Day celebrations
What's the story
Three people were killed and at least 64 others were injured in Karachi, Pakistan, due to "reckless" aerial firing during Independence Day celebrations, officials told Pakistan's Geo News on Thursday. The deceased include an eight-year-old girl and a senior citizen. The girl was hit by a stray bullet in Azizabad, while a man named Stephen was killed in Korangi.
Incident details
Police launch investigation into incidents
The aerial firing incidents were reported from several areas of Karachi, including Liaquatabad, Korangi, Lyari, and Mehmoodabad. Other areas affected include Akhtar Colony, Keamari, and Jackson, among others. Police have launched an investigation into these incidents and have assured strict action against those involved in the reckless practice of celebratory gunfire.
Past occurrences
Similar incidents
This is not the first time such incidents have marred celebrations in Karachi. In January, at least 42 people were killed and 233 others injured due to similar firing incidents across the city. Among the dead were five people who were killed while trying to stop robbery attempts during separate firing events. Authorities have condemned the practice of celebratory gunfire as "reckless and dangerous." They have urged citizens to celebrate Independence Day in safer ways.