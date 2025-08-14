'Very severe consequences if...': Trump warns Putin ahead of meeting

United States President Donald Trump has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of "very severe consequences" if he doesn't end the war in Ukraine ahead of their upcoming summit in Alaska. The US leader made the remarks after a virtual meeting with European leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy , who stressed that any peace deal must include Kyiv.

Meeting proposal Trump proposes 3-way meeting with Putin, Zelenskyy Trump described the virtual meeting as "very good" and rated it a "10." He also proposed a three-way meeting between himself, Putin, and Zelenskyy "almost immediately" if Friday's summit goes well. However, he added that there may not be a second meeting if he doesn't get satisfactory answers from Putin. "If I...I didn't get the answers that we have to have, then we're not going to have a second meeting," Trump told reporters

Sanctions demand European leaders call for tougher sanctions on Russia After the virtual summit, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and French President Emmanuel Macron issued a joint statement. They called for tougher sanctions on Russia if it doesn't agree to a ceasefire during Friday's meeting. The European leaders stressed that peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Kyiv and emphasized the need for robust security guarantees for Ukraine.

Peace negotiations Zelenskyy accuses Russia of bluffing about wanting peace At a joint news conference with Merz, Zelenskyy accused Putin of "bluffing" about wanting peace and expressed hope that the Trump-Putin summit would focus on an "immediate ceasefire." He stressed that sanctions should be strengthened if Russia doesn't agree to a ceasefire. Merz called the virtual meeting "exceptionally constructive" but reiterated that legal recognition of Russian occupation is not negotiable.