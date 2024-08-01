In short Simplifying... In short In 2014, singer Sonu Nigam was replaced by actor Salman Khan without notice for the song 'Hangover'.

Nigam, who wasn't compensated for his initial recording, found out about his replacement through a newspaper.

Despite this controversy, Nigam and Khan have a history of successful collaborations, with Nigam lending his voice to many songs featuring Khan. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sonu Nigam expresses desire to work with Salman Khan again

Post-'Hangover' controversy, will Sonu Nigam-Salman ever re-collaborate? Singer reveals

By Isha Sharma 03:52 pm Aug 01, 202403:52 pm

What's the story Famed playback singer Sonu Nigam recently expressed his desire to work again with Bollywood actor Salman Khan. This revelation came during an interview with Times Now, years after Nigam was replaced by Khan for the song Hangover in Khan's movie Kick. Responding positively to a question about future collaborations, Nigam stated, "Whenever! If it happens as I said I only see good in people, so goodness will take precedence."

Past controversy

What is the 'Hangover' song controversy?

The controversy surrounding the song dates back to 2014 when Nigam was replaced by Khan without prior notification. In an interview with Mirror, Nigam confirmed that he had recorded the song but later discovered his replacement through a newspaper report. He also claimed that he wasn't compensated for the recording. Music composer Manmeet Singh of Meet Bros fame revealed that they were searching for a singer until Salman "insisted" on performing the song himself.

Past collaborations

'Sau Dard,' 'Sun Zara': Nigam's successful collaborations with Khan

Nigam has had a history of successful collaborations with Khan. The singer has lent his voice to numerous songs featuring the actor, including Abhi Saans Lene Ki Fursat Nahin Hai, Sau Dard, Ishq Di Gali Vich, Chal Pyar Karegi, Sun Zara, Just Love Me, and Chori Chori. Nigam's recent songs in Bollywood include Itni Si Baat, Nikle They Kabhi, and Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar, among others.