The Kardashian code: How Kim built her fame empire

Kim Kardashian has become such a big cultural phenomenon in America that it's hard to find someone who knows nothing about her. The KKW beauty mogul has dominated culture in every sense, and it's mind-boggling how she went from a reality TV star to a powerhouse of an entrepreneur and media personality. Let's take a look at what made her iconic.

Reality TV impact The rise of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' The launch of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2007 is what started it all for Kardashian. The show gave viewers a glimpse into the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and became an instant hit. It gave Kardashian a platform to highlight her personality and lifestyle, and she became a household name. The show's success was integral in making her a pop culture icon.

Digital presence Mastering social media influence Kardashian has mastered the art of social media, especially platforms like Instagram and Twitter, which have helped her reach millions of people across the world. With millions of followers, she can connect with them directly, giving a peek into her life and promoting a host of products. Her digital connection has helped her stay relevant and grow her brand beyond media.

Entrepreneurial success Expanding business ventures Beyond television and social media, Kardashian has also expanded her empire into a few successful business ventures. She launched KKW Beauty and Skims shapewear, both of which have been commercially successful. These ventures highlight her sharp business acumen and her ability to tap into market trends perfectly. She uses her brand to get the dollar signs.