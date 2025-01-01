Summarize Simplifying... In short The Kardashians are back with Season 6, promising a year full of challenges, milestones, and new adventures.

The season will delve into their personal and professional lives, including Kourtney and Travis Barker's blended family, Kim's dual career, and Kris's health journey post a major surgery.

'The Kardashians' Season 6 premieres in February

'The Kardashians' Season 6 release date unveiled in epic teaser

What's the story The Kardashian-Jenner family has announced the return of their popular reality TV series, The Kardashians, for a sixth season. The new season is set to premiere on Hulu on February 6, 2025. Along with the premiere date announcement, a teaser trailer was released on Hulu's YouTube channel featuring sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner along with their mother Kris Jenner.

'Boundaries are made to be broken': Trailer hints at challenges

The teaser trailer features the family members as living art pieces in a museum hall. First seen as still paintings on huge canvases, they later step out of their frames and walk down the hall together. The teaser cryptically reads, "Boundaries are made to be broken." The video description also teases a year full of challenges, milestones, and new adventures for the Kardashian-Jenners.

Season 6 to explore family's personal and professional lives

The upcoming season of the predecessor reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians will explore the Kardashian-Jenners's lives as they navigate parenthood and entrepreneurship. It will follow Kourtney and her husband Travis Barker's blended family, including their kids from previous relationships. The show will also chronicle Kim's dual career as an actor and legal professional, including her prison visit with Khloe to learn about inmate rehabilitation.

Kris's health journey to be featured in the upcoming season

The sixth season will delve into Kris's health journey after a major surgery. She had a hysterectomy after doctors discovered a tumor-like cyst on one of her ovaries. After the surgery, Kris revealed in a confessional that the tumor was benign and she was feeling "great." This personal narrative is sure to add another layer of depth to the upcoming season of The Kardashians.