5 hidden gems behind the making of 'Schitt's Creek'

Beloved comedy series Schitt's Creek stole hearts with its unique humor and memorable characters. Created by father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, the show revolves around the once-wealthy Rose family as they settle in a small town. While fans love the on-screen antics, here are some interesting behind-the-scenes facts that add depth to this popular series. Here are five insights into what happened behind the cameras.

Set creation The town was built from scratch The town of Schitt's Creek wasn't a real place at all but was created from scratch for the show. The cast and crew painstakingly designed and built several sets to achieve that authentic small-town vibe. Everything from storefronts to houses was set up, ensuring every scene had a similar look and feel.

Costume design Catherine O'Hara's unique wardrobe choices Catherine O'Hara, who played Moira Rose, was instrumental in deciding her character's wardrobe. Moira's signature outfits, frequently from high-end fashion brands or custom-made for episodes, perfectly highlighted her unique sense of style. O'Hara collaborated with the costume design team, making sure every piece nailed Moira's flamboyant and quirky personality to perfection. This just goes on to show how much she was involved with her character.

Writing contributions Dan Levy wrote many episodes Apart from being a co-creator, Dan Levy also wrote several episodes of Schitt's Creek. Since he was directly involved, he was able to shape the show's storylines and character arcs to the detail. This ensured the series stuck to his original vision, adding to its unique charm and consistency throughout the seasons. It was his work that brought his creative ideas to life on screen.

Location choice Filming took place in Canada Though set in an unspecified location, Schitt's Creek was filmed entirely in Canada, specifically around Ontario. Not only did the choice offer picturesque backdrops that enhanced the show's visual appeal, but it also ensured budget efficiency. Additionally, it supported the local talent by employing Canadian actors and crew members, contributing positively to the local film industry. The strategic decision underscored the show's commitment to authenticity and economic savvy.