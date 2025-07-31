Alfred Hitchcock's spy films that still keep us guessing

Alfred Hitchcock, the master of suspense, has made so many films that have redefined the spy genre. The way he created complicated plots with interesting characters has made his films an evergreen classic. Here, we take a look at five of his most iconic spy films. Each one of them is a unique take on espionage and intrigue.

Intrigue unfolds 'The 39 Steps': A classic chase One of Hitchcock's early masterpieces, The 39 Steps (1935). It follows Richard Hannay as he is sucked into a web of espionage after encountering a mysterious woman. With its fast-paced story and clever twists, the film set the standard for future spy thrillers. The suspenseful sequences paired with witty dialogue keep viewers hooked from start to finish.

Love and deception 'Notorious': Romance meets espionage Released in 1946, Notorious mixes romance and espionage in a gripping tale set against the backdrop of post-World War II intrigue. Ingrid Bergman stars as Alicia Huberman, who is recruited by an American agent to infiltrate a Nazi organization in South America. The film explores themes of trust and betrayal while maintaining an undercurrent of romantic tension between its lead characters.

Cross-country thrills 'Saboteur': A journey across America 1942's Saboteur takes viewers on a thrilling ride across America. Barry Kane tries to clear his name after being falsely accused of sabotage. The film has some unforgettable set pieces, including the climactic showdown atop the Statue of Liberty. With its combination of action-packed sequences and riveting plot twists, Saboteur continues to be an evergreen favorite among fans.

Global tensions 'Foreign Correspondent': Wartime espionage drama Released in 1940, Foreign Correspondent provides an insight into espionage through Johnny Jones's eyes—a journalist sent overseas who uncovers international conspiracies along the way. Foreign Correspondent blends elements like political intrigue with exhilarating action scenes, making it both entertaining yet thought-provoking even today amid global tensions depicted within its storyline.