This millionaire removed plasma from his body to 'reverse' age
Bryan Johnson, a tech entrepreneur and age reversal enthusiast, has just undergone a groundbreaking procedure called Total Plasma Exchange (TPE). The 47-year-old millionaire is no stranger to unconventional anti-aging methods. However, this latest treatment involves the complete removal of an individual's plasma, which is then replaced with albumin, a protein. Johnson revealed details about this innovative therapy on social media.
Previous anti-aging attempts and TPE details
Earlier, Johnson made headlines by swapping blood with his teenage son in a bizarre attempt to boost vitality. However, this experiment didn't produce any major results. The current TPE procedure is aimed at removing toxins from the body, and has been used for medical conditions such as autoimmune disorders and blood-related issues. It involves passing a patient's blood via a machine that filters out the plasma, while reinfusing red blood cells with a replacement fluid like albumin.
Plasma purity surprises medical professional
Before commencing this latest anti-aging attempt, Johnson had a series of baseline measurements taken to assess several biomarkers, including his speed of aging, organ health, and the levels of toxins. He claimed that his plasma was so pure that the operator performing TPE was amazed. "He said my plasma is the cleanest he's ever seen. By far," Johnson said. "When we finished, he couldn't bring himself to throw it away."
Strict routine and high expenditure for youth pursuit
Johnson is famous for his extreme measures to delay the aging process. He follows a strict routine under medical supervision, which comprises daily exercise, a vegan diet, and consuming more than 100 supplements a day. His pursuit of youth costs him an estimated $2 million annually. Despite his extravagant spending and increasingly experimental procedures, the effectiveness of Johnson's methods remains uncertain.
Johnson's Project Blueprint and epigenetic age reduction
Johnson says he has reduced his epigenetic age with a rigorous regimen he calls Project Blueprint. This involves a strict diet and exercise routine, annual spending over $2 million on a team of doctors and healthcare equipment, and some experimental treatments like his recent foray into TPE. He even shared pictures of himself holding a bag with straw-colored liquid, presumably his plasma. Johnson called his plasma "liquid gold," and claimed to have reduced his epigenetic age by 5.1 years.