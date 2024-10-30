Summarize Simplifying... In short Teen math prodigies, Jackson and Johnson, have made waves in the academic world by presenting innovative ways to prove the 2,000-year-old Pythagorean theorem.

Their groundbreaking work, which includes an original proof and nine others, was published in the American Mathematical Monthly, making them the youngest to do so.

Their achievement not only showcases their mathematical prowess but also serves as an inspiration for young women and women of color in the male-dominated field.

Their work was first recognized in 2022

Teen math geniuses present new ways to prove 2,000-year-old theorem

What's the story In a remarkable academic feat, two Louisiana students, Ne'Kiya Jackson and Calcea Johnson, have found a unique way to prove the 2,000-year-old Pythagorean theorem. Their groundbreaking work was first recognized in 2022 during a high school math contest. The duo's innovative approach involved the use of trigonometry, a mathematical discipline mainly concerned with triangles' properties.

Academic achievement

Students' unique proof gains recognition at professional conference

After their first discovery, a volunteer at St. Mary's Academy in New Orleans urged Jackson and Johnson to present their work on the Pythagorean theorem at a professional conference. In March 2023, they became the youngest to present at the American Mathematical Society's Southeastern Sectional conference in Atlanta. The accomplishment received widespread media attention and praise from notable personalities like Michelle Obama.

Publication milestone

Young mathematicians publish academic paper on Pythagorean theorem

Jackson and Johnson have now reached another major milestone by writing an academic paper describing their original proof and nine others. Their work was published in the scientific journal American Mathematical Monthly. "I'm so surprised that we're getting published in a paper at such a young age," Johnson, who is now studying environmental engineering at Louisiana State University, said in a video shared by the journal publishers.

Innovative approach

Jackson and Johnson's approach challenges conventional mathematical reasoning

The technique employed by Jackson and Johnson to prove the Pythagorean theorem is especially interesting as it involves trigonometry. This is considered difficult as trigonometry is mostly based on the Pythagorean theorem itself. However, their new proofs don't belong to this "circular reasoning" category, the study states. "None of the theorems we use in our proofs...have already assumed the Pythagorean theorem to be true," they clarified in their paper.

Praise and recognition

Academic community lauds students' groundbreaking work

Tom Murdoch, an honorary professor at the University of Bristol's School of Mathematics in the UK, lauded Jackson and Johnson's study as "impressive." He added that their innovative use of sine and cosine without assuming the Pythagorean theorem's truth was especially appealing. The duo's study offers five new ways to prove the theorem using trigonometry, thus revealing a total of 10 proofs. At the 2023 conference, the duo had presented only one proof.

Role models

Students inspire young women in male-dominated field

Despite the difficulty of writing an academic paper without any experience, Jackson and Johnson managed to get through the peer review process. Their accomplishment not only speaks to their mathematical skills but also inspires young women, especially women of color. "I am very proud that we are both able to be such a positive influence in showing that young women and women of color can do these things," Johnson said in a news release.