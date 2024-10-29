Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple's iOS 18.1 update, now available in India, introduces Apple Intelligence features like an enhanced Siri, smart replies in Mail and Messages, and AI-backed Focus Modes.

However, to access these features, Siri's language must be set to English (US).

The update is compatible with iPhones from SE (2nd generation) onwards, but only select models can fully utilize the new features.

More language support and advanced capabilities are expected in future updates. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Apple Intelligence features are limited to select models

iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence released in India: What's new

By Akash Pandey 03:40 pm Oct 29, 202403:40 pm

What's the story Apple has released its latest software update, iOS 18.1, for eligible devices. Announced on Tuesday, the update is also rolling out to Indian users. The new version brings a host of artificial intelligence (AI) features under the banner of 'Apple Intelligence,' first unveiled at the WWDC 2024 event earlier this year.

Feature rollout

Check list of advanced AI features

The iOS 18.1 update marks the first phase of Apple's rollout of its much-anticipated Apple Intelligence features. These include an improved Siri with more natural conversation abilities, writing tools, transcription and summaries for call recordings, as well as smart replies in Mail and Messages apps. The update also brings AI-backed Focus Modes among other enhancements. To access AI features in Siri, Indian users need to switch Siri's language to English (US). Support for more languages is expected next year.

User guide

Is your iPhone compatible with Apple Intelligence?

The iOS 18.1 update is compatible with iPhones starting from the iPhone SE (2nd generation). However, the new Apple Intelligence features listed previously can only be accessed on select models such as the latest iPhone 16 series, and last year's iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Users with devices other than these can enjoy phone call recording, new health features for AirPods, improved App Store search, and some minor tweaks and bug fixes.

Upcoming enhancements

Future updates and anticipated features

Apple has confirmed plans to expand Apple Intelligence to more languages, beginning with localized English in Australia, Ireland, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the UK from December. Support for other languages such as English (India), Chinese, French, German, Korean, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Spanish, Vietnamese, etc., will be available through an over-the-air (OTA) update in April 2025. Meanwhile, Apple has already released iOS 18.2 developers beta showcasing second batch of Apple Intelligence features set for release in December 2024.

Advanced capabilities

iOS 18.2 to introduce visual intelligence, ChatGPT integration

The iOS 18.2 update is expected to bring visual intelligence and ChatGPT integration. It will also come with an even smarter Siri with advanced capabilities like natural language understanding, improved knowledge base, contextual awareness, improved voice recognition, and proactive assistance. Other expected features include Genmoji and Image Playground to create custom emojis and images with text prompts respectively.