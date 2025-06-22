We might be living in a spinning universe

Polish theoretical physicist Nikodem Poplawski, a physicist at the University of New Haven, has proposed a mind-blowing theory that the universe is spinning. The idea stems from recent observations by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) , which found that two-thirds of galaxies are rotating in the same direction. This discovery hints at a preferred direction for the rotation and challenges our understanding of cosmic evolution.

Connection How cosmic rotation is linked to dark energy Poplawski, who is known for his black hole cosmology theory, has linked the idea of a spinning universe with dark energy. He said, "Dark energy is one of the most intriguing mysteries of the universe. Many researchers have tried to explain it by modifying equations of general relativity or suggesting new fields that could accelerate the universe's expansion." He added that if cosmic rotation were behind dark energy, it would also explain its apparent weakening.

Multiverse The universe's multiverse connection Poplawski's theory also has implications for the multiverse concept. He said, "If the universe is rotating, it must rotate relative to some frame of reference corresponding to something bigger." This leads him to conclude that our universe is part of a larger multiverse. The idea is supported by the fact that all black holes are thought to be created from rotating objects such as stars or galaxies.