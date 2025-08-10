Air India Express announces 'Freedom Sale': Here are the offers

In celebration of India's 79th Independence Day, Air India Express has launched a special "Freedom Sale." The airline is offering five million seats at discounted rates on both domestic and international routes. The sale will be open till August 15, 2025, for travel between August 19, 2025, and March 31, 2026. This period covers major festivals such as Onam, Durga Puja, Diwali, and Christmas.

Sale details Domestic flights start at ₹1,279 The "Freedom Sale" offers domestic flights starting at ₹1,279 and international ones from ₹4,279. The discounted fares are applicable on bookings made through Air India Express's website, mobile app or any major booking platform. The airline has also introduced several fare categories to cater to different passenger requirements. These include "Xpress Lite," a budget-friendly option without check-in baggage available only on the official website.

Premium option New fare categories introduced For those who want to carry check-in baggage, Air India Express has introduced "Xpress Value" fares. These start at ₹1,379 for domestic and ₹4,479 for international flights. The airline also offers a premium cabin experience called "Xpress Biz," which features seat pitches up to 58-inch on over 40 new aircraft added during its recent expansion.

Additional benefits Loyalty program members get major discounts Members of the loyalty program can avail major discounts such as 25% off on Xpress Biz fares and 20% off on extra baggage fees. The airline also provides hot meals branded 'Gourmair,' seat selection, priority services, and upgrades. Special fares and benefits are also offered to students, senior citizens, armed forces personnel as well as their dependents to ensure affordable travel across India.