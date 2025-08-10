The decline was led by Reliance Industries

Market cap of India's top 6 firms down ₹1.36L crore

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:06 pm Aug 10, 202503:06 pm

What's the story

The market capitalization of six out of India's top 10 most-valued companies witnessed a massive erosion of ₹1.36 lakh crore last week. The decline was led by Reliance Industries, which took the biggest hit amid a bearish trend in equities. The BSE benchmark index Sensex, extended its losing streak for the sixth consecutive week, falling 742 points or 0.92%. Meanwhile, Nifty declined by 202 points or 0.82%.