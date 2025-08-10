FPIs pull out ₹18,000cr from Indian equities this month

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have pulled out nearly ₹18,000 crore from Indian equities this month. The withdrawal is largely attributed to rising US-India trade tensions, disappointing corporate earnings for the first quarter, and a weakening Indian rupee . The total outflow by FPIs in equities has now reached ₹1.13 lakh crore so far in 2025, data from depositories showed.

Investor behavior FPI sentiment expected to remain 'fragile' The data also revealed that FPIs withdrew a net sum of ₹17,924 crore from equities this month till August 8. In July, foreign investors had pulled out a net amount of ₹17,741 crore. Prior to that period from March to June, FPIs had invested ₹38,673 crore. Going forward, FPI sentiment is expected to remain "fragile and in risk-off mode," with tariffs and trade negotiations emerging as key factors in the coming week.

Market response US-India trade tensions impacting foreign investments On August 1, US imposed 25% tariff on Indian goods and increased these tariffs by another 25% this week. This move spooked markets and FPIs, resulting in a major sell-off in Indian equities. Rising US Treasury yields also contributed to foreign money moving toward treasuries.