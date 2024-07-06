Spain beat hosts Germany 2-1 (Photo credit: X/@EURO2024)

Spain stun Germany 2-1 to reach Euro 2024 semis: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:59 am Jul 06, 202412:59 am

What's the story Spain beat hosts Germany 2-1 to reach the 2024 UEFA European Championship semis. It was a dramatic extra-time win for Spain, who saw Mikel Merino score in the 119th minute. Dani Carvajal was sent off Spain (120+5') for receiving a second yellow card thereafter. Earlier, Dani Olmo handed Spain the lead in the 51st minute. However, Florian Wirtz equalized in the 89th minute.

Numbers

Spain go 3-1 against Germany in European Championship meetings

As per Opta, Germany and Spain met for the fourth time at the Euros. Spain have won three matches to Germany's one. Spain are also unbeaten versus Germany in their last five major tourney meetings. Germany played in their 19th quarter-final clash at major tournaments (5 at Euros). Germany saw their 8-match unbeaten run at home come to and versus Spain in all competitions.

Records

Spain attain these feats

Spain have scored three goals in the second half of extra time in major tournaments (2010 World Cup - 116th minute by Andres Iniesta; 1964 Euro - 115th minute by Amancio; and tonight by Merino, 119th minute). All three are winning goals. Only Italy (10) have gone to the extra-time in more games at the European Championship than Spain (9).

Olmo

Olmo joins Fabregas in unique company

Olmo has been involved in five goals as a substitute at the European Championship (2 goals, 3 assists). He equalled former Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas (5 - 2 goals, 3 assists) for the joint-best tally among all the players in the competition ever. Olmo scored his 10th goal for Spain in all competitions, including two at Euro 2024. He earned his 37th cap.

Information

Contrasting records for the two sides

Germany have lost a men's European Championship quarter-final for the first time in their history. They're also the first ever host nation to lose at this stage. La Roja became the first team to knock the host nation out of the Euros at this stage.

Information

Olmo has a defining game

Olmo was awarded the Player of the Match. As per Squawka, he had 66 touches versus Germany and won 8 duels. He completed four take-ons and clocked four touches in the opposition box. He created three chances and had two shots on target.

Match stats

Here are the match stats

Spain had 1.50 expected goals compared to 2.01 of Germany. Spain clocked 18 attempts with six shots on target. Germany made 23 attempts out of which five shots were on target. Germany had 43 touches in the opposition box compared to Spain's 27. Germany managed 52% ball possession and owned an 84% pass accuracy.

Summary

Summary of the match

Spain were superb in a pulsating encounter at Stuttgart Arena. Olmo gave Spain the lead six minutes into the second half. He side-footed home a cross from 16-year-old Lamine Yamal. Notaby, Yamal managed his third assist at Euro 2024. Germany hit the post through Niclas Fullkrug, but equalized when Wirtz scored with a thunderous strike in off the post and force extra-time.

Extra-time

What happened after normal time?

Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal and German youngster Wirtz sent efforts agonisingly wide in extra time. Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon also saved a Fullkrug header. However, with seconds remaining of a thrilling tie, Merino thumped home a header to send Spain into the semi-finals. Spain worked hard to remain unbeaten at Euro 2024. Credit to Germany for providing a sheer fight.

Kroos

Kroos' football journey ends

Legend Toni Kroos has retired from football. He had earlier said the 2024 European Championship will be his last. Kroos had earlier bid farewell in club football after winning the Champions League and La Liga with Real Madrid. Kroos made 114 appearances for Germany, scoring 17 goals. He owns the most successful passes at Euro 2024.

Duo

Youngsters Yamal and Wirtz shine

Young sensations Yamal and Wirtz made their presence felt. As per Opta, Yamal is the first teenager to ever provide three assists at a single European Championship. Meanwhile, Wirtz became Germany's youngest goalscorer in a European Championship knockout match at the age of 21 years and 63 days.