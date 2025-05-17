What's the story

Crystal Palace have won the 2024/25 edition of the FA Cup. Palace beat Manchester City 1-0 at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Notably, this is Palace's maiden FA Cup win. Earlier, they reached their third FA Cup final, having lost both games on previous occasions to Manchester United.

For City, they have gone trophyless this season under Pep Guardiola.

Here are further details.