Crystal Palace win the FA Cup 2024/25 title: Key stats
What's the story
Crystal Palace have won the 2024/25 edition of the FA Cup. Palace beat Manchester City 1-0 at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday.
Notably, this is Palace's maiden FA Cup win. Earlier, they reached their third FA Cup final, having lost both games on previous occasions to Manchester United.
For City, they have gone trophyless this season under Pep Guardiola.
Here are further details.
Twitter Post
Champions!
Crystal Palace are the @EmiratesFACup 2025 CHAMPIONS 🏆 #CPFC pic.twitter.com/BbIwgasmTW— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 17, 2025
Man C
Man City lose 2nd successive FA Cup final
City were playing in their 14th FA Cup final. Notably, the 7-time winners have lost two successive FA Cup finals.
In 2023/24, City were beaten 2-1 by Manchester United.
Interestingly, this was City's 3rd successive FA Cup final. City won in 2021/22, having beaten Manchester United 2-1.
Under Guardiola, this was City's 4th FA Cup final. He now has 2 wins and 2 losses.
Do you know?
Palace end a 7-game winless run against City
As per Opta, City were unbeaten in 7 meetings with Palace in all competitions before this clash. In this run, they won 4 games in addition to three draws. Palace had last beaten City 2-0 in a Premier League game in October 2021.
Palace
Palace's stunning FA Cup campaign as match-winner Eze shines
Palace scored 13 goals across their 6 FA Cup games. Notably, they kept 5 clean sheets in addition to conceding a single goal.
Ismail Sarr shone with three goals and an assist.
Eberechi Eze, who scored Palace's goal in the final, finished the campaign with four goals and an assist.
Information
Palace vs City: Here are the match stats
City had 23 attempts with six shots on target. Guardiola's men had 79% ball possession and a pass accuracy of 90% from 678 passes. City had 58 touches in the opposition box to Palace's 14. City earned 7 corners.
Words
This is special, says Palace's Eze
Crystal Palace goalscorer Eze spoke to ITV after the win.
"No words. This is special. This is what dreams are made of for this club. Who would have thought we could do it? "Tactics were good, but that was all about spirit," the star player stated.
Do you know?
Palace will play Europa League next season
Palace have earned a berth in the UEFA Europa League next season. Palace will feature in the competition alongside the 6th-placed club in the Premier League standings this season. On the other hand, City are in a fight to finish top 5 in Premier League.
Opta stats
Dean Henderson turns out to be Palace's hero
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has become the first goalkeeper to save a penalty in an FA Cup final (excluding shootouts) since Petr Cech in 2010.
Meanwhile, he is also the first to keep a clean sheet in a major cup final for Crystal Palace.
As per Squawka, Henderson made six saves against Man City, including that penalty stop from Omar Marmoush.
Information
Eze hands Palace the lead
Eze handed Palace a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute of the contest. Daniel Munoz was released down the right and his cross into the box was met by Eze, who scored from a volley.
Henderson
Palace keeper Henderson escapes a red card
In a nail-biting first half, goalkeeper Henderson was instrumental by escaping a red card for handball and saving Omar Marmoush's penalty.
The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) intervened in the match, ruling Henderson hadn't denied a clear goalscoring opportunity when he palmed the ball away from Erling Haaland.
Referee Stuart Attwell's decision to allow play to continue spared Henderson a red card for handball.
City
City dominate but unable to break sturdy Palace
City started the match well and had kept Palace busy and also in their own half in the 1st 15 minutes.
Haaland was denied an early opener before Josko Gvardiol and Manuel Akanji also had presentable chances in the 1st half.
Henderson was solid for Palace as the match progressed, making crucial saves.
Meanwhile, Palace had a 2nd half goal ruled out for offside.
Records
Palace and Eze make history
Palace have won their first ever major trophy. As per Opta, they are the first English club to win their first major title since Wigan Athletic in the 2012-13 FA Cup, who also beat Manchester City in the final that year.
Meanwhile, Eze is the first player to score in five consecutive appearances for Palace since Darren Ambrose netted in six successive games (2009).