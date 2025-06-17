Big: SC says 'Thug Life' must be released in Karnataka
What's the story
The Supreme Court of India has expressed its displeasure over the "extra-judicial ban" on the Tamil film Thug Life in Karnataka.
The film, starring Kamal Haasan and directed by Mani Ratnam, was not released in the state after certain groups threatened violence against its screening.
The threats were issued following Haasan's controversial statement that Kannada was "born out of Tamil."
A public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Mahesh Reddy sought directions to allow the screening of Thug Life in Karnataka.
Court's observation
'Rule of law must prevail,' said Justice Bhuyan
A bench of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Manmohan heard the PIL on Tuesday.
Justice Bhuyan said, "We can't allow mobs and vigilante groups to take over the streets. Rule of law must prevail."
He added that if someone has made a statement, they should counter it with another statement, not by threatening violence.
The bench asked the Karnataka government to file its response by Wednesday and said it would hear the matter on Thursday.
Legal obligation
State has to ensure screening of any CBFC-certified film
Justice Manmohan stressed that the state has to ensure the screening of any film with a Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certificate.
"It can't be at the fear of burning down the cinemas that the film can't be shown," he said.
The bench also ordered the transfer of the petition from the Karnataka High Court to the Supreme Court and scheduled it for hearing on June 19. The pan-Indian film's makers had approached the HC with a release plea.
Quote
'People may not watch the film. That is different'
"People may not watch the film. That is a different matter," added Justice Manmohan. "We are not passing any order that people must watch the film. But the film must be released."
Judicial criticism
SC on HC asking Haasan to apologize for remarks
The bench also criticized the Karnataka High Court for asking Haasan to apologize for his remarks.
Justice Bhuyan said, "It is none of the business of the High Court."
Justice Manmohan added, "There is something wrong in the system" when one person makes a statement and everyone gets involved.
"Let there be a debate on the issue. Let people say he is wrong," he said.
Film's fate
Film was released worldwide, but banned in Karnataka
The film was released worldwide on June 5 but could not be released in Karnataka due to ongoing threats of violence and intimidation.
The Karnataka Film Chambers of Commerce (KFCC) announced a ban on the movie in the state.
The petition filed by Reddy argues that this ban is not based on any lawful process but rather a "deliberate campaign of terror," including explicit threats of arson against cinema halls and incitement to large-scale communal violence targeting linguistic minorities.