What's the story

The Supreme Court of India has expressed its displeasure over the "extra-judicial ban" on the Tamil film Thug Life in Karnataka.

The film, starring Kamal Haasan and directed by Mani Ratnam, was not released in the state after certain groups threatened violence against its screening.

The threats were issued following Haasan's controversial statement that Kannada was "born out of Tamil."

A public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Mahesh Reddy sought directions to allow the screening of Thug Life in Karnataka.