'Sardaar Ji 3': Filmmakers address controversial casting of Pakistani actor

The makers of Sardaar Ji 3 have put out a statement amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Pakistani actor Hania Aamir's casting in the film. The post clarified that the movie was shot before the rise in tensions between India and Pakistan and expressed solidarity with India by deciding not to release it domestically. The decision has been backed by lead actor Diljit Dosanjh , who emphasized that filming took place under different circumstances.

Twitter Post Filmmakers issued a statement pic.twitter.com/Tsf17mrqLi — White Hill Music (@WhiteHillMusic_) June 24, 2025

Statement 'Film was shot well before...': Creators The statement read, "This is to bring to everyone's kind notice that the film named Sardaarji 3 was shot well before the prevailing situation that our country is facing now." They revealed that no Pakistani actor was signed after the Pahalgam attack. "We stand united with our country and our fellow countrymen during this sensitive time." "Considering the same, we had decided not to release the film or any of its promotional content in India until the situation becomes opportune."

Defense 'When I signed the film, there was no tension': Dosanjh In a recent interview with BBC Asian Network, Dosanjh defended the decision to cast Aamir. He explained that Sardaar Ji 3 was filmed in February when relations between India and Pakistan were stable. "When this film was made, everything was fine... When I signed the film, there was no tension." He added that he had a professional relationship with Hania amid filming.