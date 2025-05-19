What's the story

Pakistan attempted to target the Golden Temple in Amritsar with drones and missiles on the intervening night of May 7-8, following India's strikes on nine terror camps, the Indian Army has stated.

Major General Kartik C Seshadri, General Officer Commanding of the 15th Infantry Division, confirmed that all incoming threats were intercepted by Indian Army air defense gunners.

Seshadri said the attack was anticipated, as Pakistan had no legitimate military targets and was expected to strike civilian and religious sites.