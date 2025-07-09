'Men get three-picture deal': 'Twilight' director got a mini cupcake 

Catherine Hardwicke, the director of Twilight, has revealed that she was given a "mini cupcake" by the studio as a congratulatory gift when her film opened to an unexpected $69 million in November 2008. In contrast, she noted that male directors often receive more substantial rewards, such as "a car or a three-picture deal." This disparity quickly opened her eyes to the gender inequality in Hollywood .

Disparity Hardwicke shares experience of being sidelined after 'Twilight's success In an interview with The Guardian, Hardwicke expressed her disappointment with Hollywood's gender bias. She said, "No, people aren't going to hire more women directors." "They're not going to give you the next job and let you do something great. It was an earth-shattering reality right away." Despite Twilight's success, she felt that her career wouldn't be valued as highly as a male director's would be.

Underestimation Studio's reaction to 'Twilight' Hardwicke also revealed that the studio had underestimated Twilight's potential. She recalled executives saying that a $30 million opening would be a relief, but the film ended up grossing $69 million in its opening weekend alone. The director also shared that the studio had questioned if Robert Pattinson was good-looking enough to play Edward Cullen, the vampire lead role.