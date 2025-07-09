'Men get three-picture deal': 'Twilight' director got a mini cupcake
What's the story
Catherine Hardwicke, the director of Twilight, has revealed that she was given a "mini cupcake" by the studio as a congratulatory gift when her film opened to an unexpected $69 million in November 2008. In contrast, she noted that male directors often receive more substantial rewards, such as "a car or a three-picture deal." This disparity quickly opened her eyes to the gender inequality in Hollywood.
Disparity
Hardwicke shares experience of being sidelined after 'Twilight's success
In an interview with The Guardian, Hardwicke expressed her disappointment with Hollywood's gender bias. She said, "No, people aren't going to hire more women directors." "They're not going to give you the next job and let you do something great. It was an earth-shattering reality right away." Despite Twilight's success, she felt that her career wouldn't be valued as highly as a male director's would be.
Underestimation
Studio's reaction to 'Twilight'
Hardwicke also revealed that the studio had underestimated Twilight's potential. She recalled executives saying that a $30 million opening would be a relief, but the film ended up grossing $69 million in its opening weekend alone. The director also shared that the studio had questioned if Robert Pattinson was good-looking enough to play Edward Cullen, the vampire lead role.
Career shift
Hardwicke wasn't invited back for 'Twilight' sequel
Despite Twilight's success, Hardwicke was not invited back for the sequel, Twilight: New Moon. Instead, she directed the fantasy film Red Riding Hood with Amanda Seyfried. However, she found it "much more challenging" due to its lower budget and the need to build all sets as they couldn't shoot on real locations. She also lamented that she wasn't given much freedom in this project. Hardwicke has directed Prisoner's Daughter and TV episodes like Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities.