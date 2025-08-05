Next Article
MCD to microchip sterilized strays: What is the process
Delhi's civic body (MCD) is rolling out microchips for stray dogs at animal birth control centers.
The idea? Make it easier to track which dogs have been sterilized and keep tabs on their health.
Alongside this, the MCD will run anti-rabies awareness drives across the city.
MCD's Satya Sharma on the initiative
This move follows Supreme Court concerns about rabies from stray dogs.
MCD's Satya Sharma says they're aiming for a balance between caring for animals and keeping people safe.
With more sterilizations, microchipping, and public awareness, the plan hopes to make Delhi safer while looking out for its street dogs.