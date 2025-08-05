Al-Qaeda kidnaps Indian in Mali; family seeks PM Modi's help
Prakash Chandra Joshi, a 61-year-old consultant from Jaipur, was kidnapped by Al-Qaeda-linked terrorists during an attack at his workplace in Mali on July 1.
His family has reached out to Prime Minister Modi, asking for help and regular updates about his condition.
Joshi's daughter, Chitra, shared that not knowing what's happening—and the fact that her father needs daily medication—has made things even tougher for them.
MEA says it's monitoring the situation
So far, the family hasn't received any news from the Ministry of External Affairs or the Indian Embassy in Bamako about Joshi or his captors' demands.
Chitra and her mother have also turned to local MPs and Rajasthan officials for support; Jaipur Rural MP Rao Rajendra Singh is now involved.
The MEA says it's monitoring the situation closely and working with local authorities to bring Joshi home safely.