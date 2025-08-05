SC tells Bhupesh Baghel to go to HC 1st India Aug 05, 2025

The Supreme Court has told former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his son to take their fight against Enforcement Directorate (ED) probes to the High Court before coming to the top court.

This move came after complaints about the ED filing incomplete chargesheets just to keep cases hanging.

The judges also called out how wealthy people often try skipping straight to the Supreme Court, reminding everyone that legal battles should start at the right place.