SC tells Bhupesh Baghel to go to HC 1st
The Supreme Court has told former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his son to take their fight against Enforcement Directorate (ED) probes to the High Court before coming to the top court.
This move came after complaints about the ED filing incomplete chargesheets just to keep cases hanging.
The judges also called out how wealthy people often try skipping straight to the Supreme Court, reminding everyone that legal battles should start at the right place.
Baghel's case could set important legal precedents
Baghel is challenging parts of India's anti-money laundering law, saying they're too harsh and can be misused.
The ED has been investigating him over alleged scams since 2019, covering everything from liquor deals to betting apps.
How this plays out could change how big financial crime cases are handled—and might even shape what rights people have when facing powerful agencies in court.